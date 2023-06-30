Rayonier’s (RYN) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job restated their reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 1,050,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,429. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.