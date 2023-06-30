Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $263.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

