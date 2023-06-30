Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.83

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.00. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,088 shares.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

About Rand Worldwide

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.