Rainwater Charitable Foundation Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 533,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,170,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 33.2% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.