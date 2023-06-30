Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 2.4%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,038,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,414% from the average session volume of 120,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Radius Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Radius Gold Company Profile



Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

