Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.37. 36,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

