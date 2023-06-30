Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 238,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

