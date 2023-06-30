Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 55,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.