Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,296 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.31. 12,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,459. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

