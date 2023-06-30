Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 133 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.31. 42,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $209.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,115 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,446,226. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.