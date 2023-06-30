Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 55,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

