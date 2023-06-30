Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $299,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,209,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,322,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $834.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

