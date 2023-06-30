QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading Down 3%

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 23,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 63,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $685.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,842.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,160 shares of company stock worth $123,482. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

