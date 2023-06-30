Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

WBS stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.