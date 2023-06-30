Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Issued By William Blair

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

