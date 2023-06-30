Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited Issued By B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.34 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.34. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

