PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) PT Lowered to GBX 205 at Barclays

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.20) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PZCUY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 227 ($2.89) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 208 ($2.64) to GBX 182 ($2.31) in a report on Wednesday.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZ Cussons stock opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.80. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of C$4.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

