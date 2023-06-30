Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 227500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Down 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

