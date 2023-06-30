Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.77. 220,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,221. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.13.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.