Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 20%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 184,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 32,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.93.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

