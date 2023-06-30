Providence First Trust Co Sells 2,031 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 3,406,780 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

