Providence First Trust Co Sells 197 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $112.94. 179,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

