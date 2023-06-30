Providence First Trust Co Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,281,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 329.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 193,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 460,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,555. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3145 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.