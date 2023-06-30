Providence First Trust Co Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,280. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

