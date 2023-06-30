Providence First Trust Co Acquires 2,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 1,787,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,299. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

