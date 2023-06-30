Proton (XPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Proton has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 18,373,399,570 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

