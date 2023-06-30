ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $39.23

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.23, but opened at $40.40. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 19,629,117 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
