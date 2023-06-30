ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $39.23

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.23, but opened at $40.40. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 19,629,117 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

