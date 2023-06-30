ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,901 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 6.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,723,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 920,568 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $13,320,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $6,551,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.