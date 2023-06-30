ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Plans Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:IGHG)

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IGHG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 226,474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

