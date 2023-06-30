ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,178,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 10,330,448 shares.The stock last traded at $16.73 and had previously closed at $17.19.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

