Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00013023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97431447 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,711,081.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

