Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 270.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,366,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,778,854.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,724 shares of company stock worth $1,893,427.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.