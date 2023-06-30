Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5,712.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 621,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610,491 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.68 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

