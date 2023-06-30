Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8,372.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,171 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.