Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 373,986 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10,884.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,986 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 104.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

