Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5,737.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,892 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.32 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

