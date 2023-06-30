Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 368,625 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31,750.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,625 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $301.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

