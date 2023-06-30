Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 241,555 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 284.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,555 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,896.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 507,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 499,352 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 441,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 204,731 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.60.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

