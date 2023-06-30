Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 477,863 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 477,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.0 %

General Motors stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.