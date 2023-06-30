Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 511,644 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47,069.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,644 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Humana worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Performance

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $443.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

