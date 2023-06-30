Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

