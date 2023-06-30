Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

