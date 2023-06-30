Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 693,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,162,696.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Presto Automation Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRST stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

