Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,336,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 195,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

