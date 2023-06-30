Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 36,711 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

