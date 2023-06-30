Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $333,000 in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SciPlay by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112,693 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 6,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,953. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

