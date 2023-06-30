Prairiewood Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

IPG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 225,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,324. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.