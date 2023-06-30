Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 5,963 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,459,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,260,000.

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,313. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

