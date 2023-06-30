Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 962,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

