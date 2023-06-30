Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,476,000 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the May 31st total of 4,557,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 367.6 days.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

